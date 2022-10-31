PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — With the end of the Halloween season approaching quickly, it may seem like time is running out for all the pumpkins across the neighborhood. But they may yet prove useful past bringing some Halloween scares to your porch.

Dale Wickham and his staff at Wickham Farms are about as close as you can get to an expert on pumpkins and everything fall. When asked about their favorite thing to do with their pumpkins after they’ve served as decorations, Wickham said the following:

“The favorite vote for was to make pumpkin seeds and basically you put them in the oven and bake the seeds very low and slow about 250° out a little salt.”

Of course, there are other baked goods that can come from the versatile gourd, such as the fall staple of a pumpkin pie. But before you start digging into the pumpkin, you want to make sure it’s still in good shape.

“The main things you want to look for in a good pumpkin is that it’s firm around all the outside,” Wickham said. “If you notice any discoloration or soft spots that’s probably a sign that something is happening where that pumpkin’s starting to rot a little bit.”

One last resort for the fall favorite is to let it rot in the backyard. Over time, the pumpkin will decompose and return its nutrients back into the soil. This could make a great base for a home garden, or even a new pumpkin patch for Halloweens to come.