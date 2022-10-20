ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Do you know who the most popular horror villain in New York is? GetWindstream, an authorized reseller of Windstream products, has released its second-annual report, showing that Patrick Bateman from the film “American Psycho” is the most popular.

Bateman was the most googled horror villain in 19 states, making him the most popular overall. States included Vermont, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The second most searched villain was Candyman in 12 states. Jason Voorhees was the most searched in eight states, followed by Jigsaw, Chucky, Pennywise, Ghostface, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Norman Bates from “Psycho.”

In the 2021 report, Ghostface from “Scream” was the most searched horror villain in New York. Overall, Norman Bates was the most popular in 10 states.

Methodology

GetWindstream made a list of the 20 most popular horror movie villains according to data from Ranker and Screenrant. They then found each villain’s search volume and put the 10 most-searched villains into Google Trends to see which was googled most by each state in the past 12 months