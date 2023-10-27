ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is almost over — and there are only a few more spooky, fun, and candy-filled events left this month!

News 8 has been keeping track of many of the Halloween and fall-themed events in the Rochester area and this is a reminder of the last few Halloween events you may want to check out before the spooky season is gone this year!

Below is a list of the remaining events this weekend and up until Halloween in the Rochester area:

Saturday, October 28:

Last day of Halloween on Ambush

Throughout the month of October, one house on Ambush Lane in Churchville showcases a light show filled with music and special effects with a pirate theme and a good cause! This year, they are supporting the Dream Factory.

The final show for Halloween on Ambush will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Unless you want to wait until next year to check out the light show, this is your last chance to check out this spectacle!

If you were unable to make it to any of this year’s shows, you can still donate to the Dream Factory by clicking here.

Pumpkins in the Park 5K and Kids Half-Mile

If you’re interested in running a Halloween-themed marathon while dressed up in a Halloween costume, you may still have time to register for the Pumpkins in the Park 5K & Kids Half-Mile.

The 5K, organized by YellowJacket Racing and Fleet Feet, will take participants throughout the Cobbs Hill Neighborhood while the half-mile will have kids run through the grass at Cobbs Hill Park.

Registration for the event closes on October 27 at 5:45 p.m., so any last-minute registrations can be done on YellowJacket Racing’s website. The event will kick off at 9 a.m.

The Town of Chili’s Community Halloween

Chili families are invited to enjoy their community Halloween event at the Chili Community Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, children will be able to enjoy the many games and activities set up at the center, along with some trick-or-treating!

For more information on this community event, click here.

Trunk or Treat — by Rochester Elks

There are a few remaining Trunk-or-Treat events for families in the community to check out — and this first one will take place at Elks Lodge #24 on East Henrieta Road.

“Trunk or Treat” is meant to be an alternative to traditional trick or treating where community members decorate their cars and offer candy to children.

The event, which will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge.

Trunk or Treat — by Compeer Rochester and Girls Rock!

Compeer Rochester is partnering with Girls Rock! for their Trunk or Treat event, which will be held at the back parking lot of their location on Monroe Avenue.

In addition to the usual “trunk-or-treating,” this event will also feature face painting, a photo booth, and live music. The first 100 kids who register for the event will also get a free treat bag!

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found on Compeer Rochester’s website.

Trunk or Treat — by Dynamic Elite Athletics

A third Trunk-or-Treat event will be held by Dynamic Elite Athletics — this one going from 2-4 p.m. at Marway Circle.

The event is free and open to the public as families are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the candy, various activities, and prizes the event has to offer.

Abandoned Circus Halloween Ball

This is one for the adults — Hyatt Rochester will be the host for the Abandoned Circus Halloween Ball.

The event will feature local DJ Brian Buttlett and will have a cash bar open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will not feature a day-of-door ticket, so if you want to experience the ball, you are required to buy a ticket before 7 p.m. on October 28.

Sunday, October 29

Trick or Treat at the RMSC

Families will be able to visit the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and kids will be able to trick-or-treat and enjoy some additional activities.

Many of the exhibits at the station will have stations for kids to trick-or-treat at. Not only will you be enjoying the regular exhibits, you’ll also get candy as a bonus!

In addition, kids and families will also be able to create slime, watch some special demos for the event, and more! The event will be from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat — by the Town of Gates

There will be over 20 Trunk-or-Treat stations at the Town of Gates’ event from 2-4 p.m.

The stations will be set up at Gates Memorial Park, with each one being hosted by town departments or organizations.

What sets this event apart from the others is the costume contest, where you are encouraged to dress up for different awards.

Halloween at the Rochester Public Market

Every year, the Rochester Public Market hosts “Halloween at the Market” on the Sunday before Halloween — and this year is no exception!

This year, children and families attending the market will be able to check out vendor sheds with community organizations trick-or-treat throughout the market, check out activities, and enjoy live music and performances.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The final ride of the Halloween Pumpkin Patch Train Rides

Last call to get a pumpkin! — the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum will be sending its final train for the Halloween Pumpkin Patch Train Rides.

The final ride will be a mile-and-a-half through the museum’s grounds to a pumpkin patch, where kids will be able to bring home a last-minute pumpkin to decorate.

Kids are also encouraged to dress up for the ride and enjoy snacks, beverages, and different activities around the museum grounds.

Reservations are required to hop on the train, which can be found on the museum’s website.

Last day of Dark Matter Scream Works

For those who are easily scared, are younger than 16 and do not have parental supervision, or have health issues, be advised that this event may be intense for you.

For everyone else, this will be your last chance to get really scared as Dark Matter Scream Works will be closing up shop soon! Attractions this year include “Blood Manor,” “The Circus of the Damned,” and for those who want the winter holidays here sooner, there’s “House of Krampus.”

More information, as well as tickets and directions, can be found on their website.

Tuesday, October 31

Trunk or Treat — “It Takes a Village”

One more “Trunk or Treat” event to close out the Halloween season — this time it will be held at Tops Friendly Markets on West Avenue.

This year, there will be many activities such as raffles, a “Best Trunk” contest, and a costume contest! There will also be food available at the event.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Toddler Trick or Treat at the Strong Museum

The Strong Museum of Play is hosting a special Halloween party on Tuesday!

Families and children are expected to dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat around the museum, while meeting some characters along the way!

There will also be a dance party with a DJ, activities like Feed the Monster, and more! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.