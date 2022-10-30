ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a day before October 31, the City of Rochester continued its Halloween celebrations at various locations, including the Public Market and the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC).

At the Public Market, families came out Saturday afternoon to trick-or-treat from booths manned by various community organizations. Director of the Rochester Public Market Jim Farr said the event has been happening for a few years.

“The first year, we didn’t know what to expect, and so we only had about 10 groups here and not much candy” Farr said. “So we were running all over town buying candy. But now we know what to expect. We normally get three to four thousand young people and families here so it’s great.”

The event also had various performances, live entertainment, and spooky arts and crafts.

“People just love it,” he said. “It’s great to have a fun place and we like to show off the market to maybe people who haven’t been here a lot.”

At RMSC, families showed up for Halloween-themed science tricks and treats. Kids dressed in costume had the opportunity to make slime, watch spooky demos, and collect candy throughout the museum.

“It’s a great event,” Stephanie Hildreth, Manager of Youth Family & Adult Programs at RMSC, said.

From a ghost rocket to an animal meet-and-greet to an “Electricity Theater,” kids had the opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit.

“It’s a nice, safe place to take your kids trick-or-treating during the day,” Hildreth said. “And, you get to see all of the museum as well.”