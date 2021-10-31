Parents, community of Rochester believes Halloween feels safer this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s officially the second Halloween in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents in the Rochester area reflected on how much has changed since a year ago Sunday.

The community has the vaccine and has learned more about how to stay safe.

People of all ages are excited to be out in the streets across the city, whether it’s trunk or treat events or going door to door.

“Last year I think I bought a bag of candy and we watched scary movie,” Natalie Ingram said.

Ingram and her son Charles have missed traditional Halloween activities. She says they don’t normally go trick-or-treating. It’s the ‘trunk or treat’ events they’ve missed the most.

“I believe we did it, but it was a little odd, everyone was a little hesitant to get close to each other,” she said.

Stephanie Niggly of Irondequoit is excited to see more faces come out for her annual pumpkin exhibit. She’s been carving dozens of pumpkins for her front yard for years.

“Its been a labor of love. We have a great team, the kids in the neighborhood helped me carve,” she said.

The joy it brings to neighbors, is something she’s been looking forward to. “Its great thing that we have a vaccine and we can do this again it is sorely missed and the kids needed it,” she said.

The vaccine has changed the way we do a lot of things now, and some parents are patiently waiting for their children to get it. Health officials say in just a few days, those as young as five are expected to be eligible.

“We’re still hesitant still wearing the mask,” said Ingram.

It’s the same case for Stephanie Delovski and Angel Dejesus. Sunday was their sons’ very first night going out. It won’t come without some nerves.

“I am a little nervous but actually happy because he enjoys his costume,” said Delovski.

Joe Thomas is sending off his teenager tonight for parties with friends. His biggest concern for her is staying warm and dry.

“The weather the kids being warm just staying out in the elements,” Thomas said.

Health officials are expecting CDC authorization for ages 5-11 as early as next week. An advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday Nov. 2 and Wednesday Nov. 3.