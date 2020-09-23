October will feature two full moons, including Halloween

The full moon can be seen over a forest near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany on January 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Angelika Warmuth / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read ANGELIKA WARMUTH/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The year 2020 has been a strange year, and the spooky month of October will bring some some more strange with it.

October is the only month of the year that will feature two full moons.

The first full moon, the Harvest Moon, will happen on Thursday, October 1.

A few weeks later, a second full moon, known as the Blue Moon, will happen on Halloween — which is Saturday, October 31 this year.

According to NASA, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Usually months have only one full moon, but occasionally a second one sneaks in. Full moons are separated by 29 days, while most months are 30 or 31 days long; so it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. This happens every two and a half years, on average.

NASA’s projection is pretty spot on as our last Blue Moon was in March 2018.