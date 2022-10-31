UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As families across the nation prepare for festive Halloween fun, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency department.

“It is a much busier time of year. You have more travel. People coming into town and going out of town. The business is seeing an uptake and pedestrian and consumer traffic as well. We are much busier as an agency that’s located in a large commercial district. We anticipate that it will increase going forward in the holiday season,” said Robert S. Cornish, Police Officer from New Hartford Police Department.

Officer Cornish said that during holiday seasons and days getting darker earlier, the New Hartford Police Department is prepared to see an increasing number of traffic accidents and accidental injury cases.

For potential danger involved in Halloween celebrations like carving pumpkins, treat or trick, and costume parties, Officer Cornish offered suggestions.

“First thing first, when they are approaching houses they should be going to houses that are well-lit. Maybe have decorations that are welcoming. They should not be going to houses in darker or are not well-lit. It appears that nobody is at home. Try to stay together, and communicate with each other. Have a plan. Tell someone if you are going out without grown-ups or adults,” he said.

Besides, previous cases show that the early evening of Halloween night is the most dangerous time for car accidents. Officer Cornish suggested all parents keep their kids in sight at all times.

“The most important thing for children and parents is visibility. Being able to know where your children are at all times to be able to be seen by motorists. Other people in the neighborhood want to make sure flashlights, reflective clothing, glow stick, those are all useful tools to help be seen,” he said.

Every time a local resident calls 911, it will be dispatched to the nearby police department for them to respond based on information provided by the caller. As of today, all the local police departments have increased extra patrol and were anticipated to have large gatherings.