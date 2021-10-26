‘Midnight Snacks’ feature local tattoo artist’s work at Hedonist Artisan Chocolates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Halloween creeps closer, people across the country are stocking up on candy and chocolates. Locally, a South Wedge chocolate shop, Hedonist Artisan Chocolates, is preparing for the season as well. For the 13th year, the shop partnered with a local artist for their Halloween chocolate boxes.

Adam Francey, a tattoo artist at Love Hate Tattoo, was selected to design decals for the tops of chocolates as well the box inserts and tags.

“We commission an artist every year to do one of our Valentine’s and our Halloween chocolate designs,” said Jennifer Posey, owner and founder of Hedonist Artisan Chocolates. “This year we asked Adam and he said ‘yes!'”

Posey said collaborating with artists allows the chocolatiers to fully live up to the ‘artisan’ title.

“We like to take the word ‘artisan’ to another level,” said Posey. “We’re a hand-crafted place. ‘Artisan’ in food means hand-crafted, but it also means taking art to the next level. We like to do that with our chocolates by incorporating artists work into our work as well as our chocolate artists themselves.”

The ‘Midnight Snacks’ collection features four different designs that sit atop milk and dark chocolate salted caramels.