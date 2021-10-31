‘Like No Other’ hosts Halloween fun for local youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Youth leaders in Rochester held an open gym night for kids Saturday afternoon.

The “Like No Other” movement began in Rochester as a way to connect local youth at local churches and spread their message.

Now the movement offers alternatives to going-out clubs or parties for teenagers in Rochester. On Saturday it held a game night for younger children. The free event included music and prizes. Volunteers with the movement said it’s a great way to reach out to youth.

“This time of year is a great time to reach some young kids, and that’s why we’re here,” Valaurie Zweigle said. “You get to reach the people who might not be comfortable walking through a church door, and, so this is meeting people where they’re at.”

The “Like No Other” movement is funded by donations from local churches and businesses.