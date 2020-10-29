ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Why pay more? Get your last-minute Halloween costumes at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes and support a great cause at the same time.

Sarah Pavia, the Marketing Manager for Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, discussed what options are available for shoppers Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“You can find pretty much anything you’re looking for at any of our retail locations,” said Pavia.

Halloween is this Saturday, October 31.

“Costumes that are really hot and trendy are as low as 70-cents and we have a lot of DIY parts so you can put things together or you can buy packages in a complete set so, so many great options. You can find anything!”

There are pet costumes too!

Pavia said Halloween traffic is picking up at the Goodwill retail locations. “We’ve seen over a four percent increase since last month just alone because people are really coming in and looking for those great deals in costumes. I was just in the store last evening and there’s still a lot of great selection so there’s plenty of things to find.”

Making a purchase at any Goodwill store supports a number a vital community programs. “Not only are you going to look ‘spooktacular’ on Halloween, but any time that you donate or shop at a Goodwill those pennies and dollars go towards our mission program,” Pavia explained. “So your Halloween costume helps us fund our 24/7 Crisis Intervention Hotline 2-1-1, programs for our visually-impaired individuals, job readiness, so many different things just by shopping in our stores.”

For locations, costume ideas and more – visit GoodwillFingerLakes.org.