Trick-or-treaters walking down Somershire Drive. The Irondequoit Street is famous for their over-the-top Halloween decorations each year. (News 8 WROC)

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — Andrea West has lived on Somershire Drive for almost two decades. Every Halloween, she says this street takes it to the next level.

“I think it’s a friendly competition, every year people are adding to their displays,” she said.

At her side, her son little Judson West said it’s all about the seasonal blend this strip pulls off.

“I like how some of them are creepy, some of them are friendly, but all of them combined is just amazing,” he said twirling and motioning to all the displays.

Resident Tammy Crowe said that in addition to the extravagant houses, there’s another big draw here for families.

“We provide such a safe environment for all the children, not only in Irondequoit, but also the city,” she said.

And as the foot traffic grows each year, safety is something Brenna Cavanaugh wants to see the town do more with, “possibly getting the street closed down for Halloween,” she said.

Ken Shamlian said that 2021 was the biggest year ever, but this year could easily dwarf that. “Because, people were so excited about maybe loosening things up a bit more,” he said.

Phil Laporta has kept a tally of the annual trick-or-treater numbers. “That shows the progression, from a few hundred to maybe close to 2,000,” he said.

And of those estimated 2,000 people, no doubt many of them stopped at what neighbors call the ‘Hearse Houses,’ two cars decorated by John Peckham and Mark Bacchetta. The two aren’t funeral directors, they’re just self-described Hearse enthusiasts.

“We have a club,” Peckham said, smiling. Halloween is their annual Hearse party. And the public is drawn right to these babies.

“Can they [the kids] crawl inside and take a little tour?” News 8 asked, to which Peckham replied, “Umm, not really.”

Peckham showing off one of the cars.

The car doors are opened but chained off from the public. The vehicles are built from scratch and are a point of pride for the two.

Bacchetta said the street has been doing Halloween big since the 1950s, and he’s honored to add to the tradition.

“We used to have larger Halloween displays, but we don’t need to because the Hearses come and the kids come to see the Hearses,” said Bacchetta.