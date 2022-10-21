ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — T’is the season for the spooky season as Halloween is just around the corner. However, the spookiest thing about Halloween may not be the costumes themselves, but the waste the clothing creates when people are done with them.

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s now time to find the perfect costume, but all too often those new costumes end up being thrown away and put in a landfill. Is there a solution to this?

Why not try renting your costume? It’s an easy and sustainable way to get creative while reducing the amount of waste that new Halloween costumes produce on a yearly basis. Terry Sinopoli, Marketing and Customer Service Manager at Arlene’s Costumes said renting can be a solution to not having a big stockpile of old costumes that you have to throw out in the end.

“Sometimes people if they tear an item at a party or it gets soiled, they’ll just toss it, and that just leads to more landfills,” Terry said.

You can even rent costumes year-round with parents creating what Terry calls, “Halloween trunks” for your kids for dress-up play around the house.

“We do have people who come in and they’ll buy something like a big trunk and put it in their closet or something like that and they’ll use it over and over again, and it’s obviously better for the environment to do rentals and they’re better quality and more unique,” Terry said.

With most costumes being encased in non-biodegradable plastic, this ends up accounting for nearly 30% of plastic waste in the United States every year according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Renting at Arlene’s can be a great first step if you’re looking to reduce that waste.

“… a lot of times it’s that one costume that grabs your eye,” Terry said.

So why not make your next eye-grabbing costume a rental for a more sustainable yet just as spooky way to celebrate Halloween?

Arlene’s Costumes is open year-round for all your holiday costume needs, and you can shop from them online on their website arlenescostumes.com.