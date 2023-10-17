ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend the community is invited to walk, roll, and cheer for abilities at the Al Sigl Community Walkabout!

The free event on Sunday morning at Eastview Mall in Victor brings together individuals and teams from each Al Sigl member agency to join with friends and neighbors to go trick-or-treating throughout the mall.

There was also a big surprise for this Halloween season, thanks to a generous donation everyone can choose a brand new costume to wear and keep for free.

“This year our registered participants have the opportunity to go on our website to select a costume that they would like and we’ll have it reserved for them,” Christine Coletti, Director of Development at Al Sigl explained. “These are incredible costumes that could make a huge difference for some of our families in the community.”

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the event. Money raised will help to support more than 55,000 children and adults with special needs.