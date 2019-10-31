Halloween on Humboldt: Trick-or-treat at News 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No tricks, all treats when you stop by News 8 WROC on Halloween.

Between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday we invite the community to stop by before you head out for your candy collection adventures.

The weather forecast looks pretty scary itself, with wind and rain, but you can find shelter, and plenty of sweet treats here at News 8.

You’ll be able to take a picture with some of our reporters and anchors on your way to studio B during our 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts, and of course, you’ll be able to grab some candy as well.

But beware — our building can be quite … scary at times:

Directions