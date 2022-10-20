ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween on Ambush is a 30-minute looping “stand and watch” display created by Tony DeMatteo in his Churchville yard.

The spooky pirate ship display is free for anyone who wants to visit, but donations are strongly encouraged. This year Tony selected The Dream Factory of Rochester to benefit from the donations collected this weekend and next weekend.

The Dream Factory allows children with critical and chronic illnesses to have their dreams fulfilled. The goal is to top the $8,000 raised as a result of last year’s display.