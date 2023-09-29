Editor’s Note: If you know of a fun Halloween or Fall event, send us the information at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Prepare to get scared — Halloween is right around the corner!

Halloween is a time for scares, costumes, fun, and of course — candy! The Rochester area has plenty of events to celebrate the month of Halloween and the Fall season in general!

Check out the list of events below:

September 30:

Fall Funday

Chili Recreation will be hosting Fall Fun Day at the end of September at Davis Park — a free event for families!

The event will feature activities for kids like pony rides and inflatables, a community picnic along with a dinner provided by Sticky Lips BBQ, a local market, and live music by Leecy & Greg.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fall Festival in Pittsford

The United Church of Pittsford is inviting the community to join them for their Fall Festival.

At the center of the festival are the many arts and crafts vendors who are offering guests the chance to purchase a gift for the holiday season. Food trucks will also be at the church for festival-goers.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hilton Apple Fest

The Village of Hilton will be bringing back the Hilton Apple Fest for its 41st year from Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 1.

Of course, being the Apple Fest, there will be foods made from apples and products from local farms and bakeries such as Zarpentine Farms and Dragon Fly Jams & Jellies. There will also be many activities for kids, arts and crafts, a Collector’s Sale, and an apple pie baking contest.

A highlight for Saturday is the Hilton Apple Fest Auto Show, with many car enthusiasts showing off their vehicles and celebrating the Corvette’s 70th anniversary.

Hours for the festival are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

October 6-8:

Roc the Riverway Weekend

The City of Rochester will be celebrating the Genesee River and the ongoing projects to turn it into a recreational corridor.

Roc the Riverway Weekend will not only feature activities such as bike rides, paddles and cruise tours, and tours of the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse, guests are encouraged to take in the Autumn beauty of the river’s view.

The celebration will occur from Friday, October 6 until Sunday, October 8. A full schedule of events can be found on the City of Rochester’s website, along with a list of projects for the Roc the Riverway program.

October 14:

Rochester’s Fall Fest

The second-annual Fall Fest is returning to Parcel 5 this upcoming October, hosted by the City of Rochester, MVP Health Care, and Downtown Definitely.

The main attraction of the festival is Little Kids and Big Rigs — children will be able to check out police cars, emergency vehicles, and construction equipment up close!

The event will also feature fall-themed activities such as games and inflatables. The festival is free and open to the public.

The event will be held on October 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fall Foliage Fun Run (or not)

The second annual Fall Foliage Fun Run (or not) 1-Mile Run/Walk is back this year in Pittsford!

The run is back at Tinker Nature Park as participants will be able to run or walk and take in the sights of the fall foliage at the park. Not only that, there will also be a viewing of the solar eclipse afterward!

If you wish to sign up for the run, you only have until October 7 before midnight. The fee to participate in the event is $25. More information on signing up can be found on the event’s website.

The fun run will kick off at 11 a.m. and is expected to end at approximately 2 p.m.

October 21:

Dynamic Elite Athletics’ Spooky Movie Night

Dynamic Elite Athletics will be holding a screening of Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” on Saturday evening.

The screening will be at their Rochester location on Marway Circle between 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per child, which includes pizza, popcorn and a drink. Registration for the event closes on October 14.

October 22:

Al Sigl Community WalkAbout

The Al Sigl Community of Agencies is inviting the community to join in on a Halloween-themed walkabout inside Eastview Mall.

Participants are encouraged to go to the mall dressed in their Halloween costumes — or if you don’t have one, Al Sigl will provide you with one for free! At the end of the event, there will be a costume contest.

When you register to fundraise for the event, all funds will go to support thousands of children and adults with special needs.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the food court. The event starts at 9 a.m and the costume contest starts at 10 a.m.

October 23-30:

Newark’s Pumpkin Sculpture Contest

The Village of Newark will be holding a pumpkin sculpture contest from Monday, October 23 to Monday, October 30!

Those who want to participate may paint, carve, or stack pumpkins and place their work in front of their homes or businesses. Once the sculptures are finished, participants are asked to call (315)-226-8105 to enter the design into the contest.

The deadline to enter the contest is October 30 when the sculptures will be judged.

October 27-28:

Halloween Bar & Crawl

This one is only for those 21 or older! It’s the 2023 Halloween Bar Crawl!

Over 1,000 people are expected to take part in the bar crawl as participants will be going to different bars in the area, including Filgers, Temple Bar & Grille, Montage Music Hall, and Twisted Tap. The after-party will take place at Brass Bar & Lounge.

Tickets are available on Crawl With Us’s website. The craw is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with check-in ending at 6 p.m. The after-party will be from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

October 28:

Chili’s Community Halloween

The Town of Chili will be holding a Halloween celebration for the entire community on Saturday, October 28 at the Chili Community Center.

The event will be free to the community as families can enjoy many games and activities, as well as trick-or-treating!

Fall into Canandaigua

The City of Canandaigua will be hosting “Fall into Canandaigua,” a family-friendly fall festival featuring many activities and performances for kids.

Many of the activities include decorating pumpkins, a costume parade and contest, and entertainment from local performers, magicians, and wildlife defenders.

The event will be held at the Canandaigua Business Improvement District on South Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Dynamic Elite Athletics Trunk or Treat

Dynamic Elite Athletics will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at their Marway Circle location between 2-4 p.m.

Those who want to attend are encouraged to dress up and join. The event is free to the public, but registration closes on October 21.

October 29:

Town of Gates Trunk or Treat Event

The Town of Gates will be holding a “Trunk or Treat” event at Gates Memorial Park on October 29!

Over 20 Trick or Treat stations will be at the park hosted by various town departments and local organizations. In addition, there will also be many games and activities, including a costume contest featuring different awards and a cider and donut station.

The event is free to attend and will be held from 2-4 p.m.

Halloween at the Rochester Public Market

The Rochester Public Market will be holding its annual celebration “Halloween at the Market” on October 29.

Several community organizations will be at the market and there will be many opportunities for trick-or-treating, taking part in activities, and enjoying live performances and entertainment.

If you are bringing kids, make sure that they wear their costumes to get candy!

The celebration will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 29. If you are an organization that wants to take part in this event, you may visit the City of Rochester’s website and sign the application. The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 15.

Season-long events:

The Great Pumpkin Farm

The Town of Clarence’s Great Pumpkin Farm has opened up for the 2023 Fall season!

Families are encouraged to head out to the farm throughout the Fall season to pick out a pumpkin in order to decorate their homes in time for Halloween.

The farm will feature many activities, such as the Zombie Paint Ball Train where you shoot zombies with paintball guns, an apple and a pumpkin cannon, a haunted hayride, and more!

Weekdays at the Great Pumpkin Farm are free and open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. except for Columbus Day. Tickets for other days can be purchased online at the farm’s website.

Fall Fest and ‘Spooktacular!’ at Seneca Park Zoo

The Seneca Park Zoo will be decked out with pumpkins and straw bales throughout October to celebrate the Fall season.

Fall Fest at the Zoo will not only have the fare of hay mazes or seasonal foods like pumpkin spice and apples but there will also be special animal programs and a “Conservation Graveyard.”

From October 19 to the 21, kids will be able to go trick-or-treating at the zoo from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. They’ll be able to enjoy face painting, pumpkin carvings, arts and crafts, and more.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. After Fall Fest ends, the zoo will close at 4 p.m. starting in November.

Wickham Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival

From now until Halloween, Wickham Farms will be holding its annual Fall Harvest Festival with plenty of attractions and food to enjoy!

Families will be able to enjoy activities such as the corn maze, an 18-hole mini golf course, a jumping pillow, and more! You can also pick up food such as roasted corn from their Corn Roasterm, Caramel Apple Blossoms from their Apple Bar, or their famous “Shake Ups.”

You will also be able to purchase tickets online for apple picking throughout the Fall Harvest, featuring a variety of different apples grown at the farm. Ticket options can be found on Wickham Farms’ website.

Fall At Powers

Powers Farm Market is continuing their “Fall at Powers” seasonal event up until Halloween!’

The market will be offering a selection of pies, pastries, candied apples, and pumpkins! They also have Halloween-themed activities, such as their famous teepees filled with jack-o-lanterns and bats and their Halloween-themed hayrides.

The event will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stokoe Farms’ Harvest Fest 2023 and Dog Show

Stokoe Farms in Scottsville brought back its annual Harvest Fest in September and it will continue partly through the month of October!

Guests attending Stokoe Farms will be able to enjoy the zip lines, ropes course, corn maze, and petting zoo.

At the same time, they will also be hosting the Canine Spectacular Dog Show as rescue dogs race through obstacle courses, perform tricks, and more!

Harvest Fest will run until October 22 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The dog show will be from 12 to 4 p.m.

Long Acre Farms’ Fall Festival

Long Acre Farms is celebrating each weekend through August with its Fall Festival!

Those who purchase tickets to attend the festival will be able to experience what some consider the longest-running coen maze to test their map reading skills and to provide entertainment. Tickets will also grant you unlimited rides on the cow train and wagon.

Other activities are located in the Back 40, including slides, an obstacle course, a jumping pillow, and more. You can find more information on News 8’s coverage of the festival here.

Dark Matter Scream Works

This one is not for the faint of heart! — Dark Matter Scream Works has returned to Greece!

This haunted house is located at the Mall of Greece Ridge between Burlington and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Attractions include a haunted circus, “Blood Manor,” and a house based around Krampus.

The haunted house is open every Friday through Saturday evening until October 29. It’s recommended that kids 16 and under do not attend without parental supervision and those with health issues not participate.

If you are ready to be scared, tickets can be found on their website.

Hamlin’s Halloweenathon!

The Town of Hamlin will be holding several Halloween celebrations throughout the month of October.

On October 7, they will be hosting Scream Fest, a festival featuring crafts, a costume parade and contest, a pumpkin carving contest, hayrides, and plenty of activities.

The next few celebrations will be a Halloween-themed Bingo event on October 13, a “Storybook Villain” masquerade ball on October 14, a haunted trail run known as “Run For Your Life” on October 21, and a haunted drive-thru featuring many displays on October 28.

More info on each of these events can be found on the Town of Hamlin’s website.

Halloweenfest at the Farm

Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua is holding its Halloweenfest starting at the end of September and throughout the month of October.

New this year is the festival’s Zombie Hunt — an interactive game where riders must dispense an elixir at zombies. Tickets for this activity are $25.

In addition to that, other activities include a walking trail, live costumed characters, and live music on Saturday nights. To purchase tickets, visit their website by clicking here.

Pumpkin Patch Train Rides

The Pumpkin Patch Train Rides are back for October weekends at the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum.

Local families can ride the trains to a pumpkin patch where kids will be able to pick out a pumpkin to take home. In addition, there will be an exhibit on Lionel Trains and a petting zoo.

The rides will be held on October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Tickets can be found by clicking here.

McCracken Farms in Brockport announced it had postponed its annual pumpkin patch due to affordability issues.