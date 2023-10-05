VICTOR, NY (WROC) — We are a few days into October, and people are already preparing for Halloween. News 8 spoke to a local Goodwill store about how they are getting ready for the holiday and how some families may be able to save their cash for more candy.

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes has some of their costumes out on the shelves and now might be the best time to stop by and check out what they are offering in order to save a few bucks.

“People are able to come here and shop on a shoestring budget and put together some different, unique, funky costumes,” Eastview Goodwill Store Manager Kristin Broomfield says.

Eastview Goodwill is full of Halloween goodies, and Broomfield says there is plenty more in the back.

“We have tons and tons of costumes,” she says. “We’ve just started getting them out and they come out all day, every day.”

That means savings all day too. Costumes at big box stores may end up giving the wallet a run for its money, but at Goodwill, costume prices can start as low as 4 dollars.

“Our children’s costumes, if it’s an actual costume, they’re only $3.99,” Broomfield says. “Our adult costumes are only $6.99, which is a fraction of the price of some of the big box locations out there.”

Broomfield says when you come into any Goodwill of the Finger Lakes to buy a Halloween costume or anything else you may like, that money goes right back into the community. It’s all part of the programs they are involved with. For example, they take calls from the 211 Lifeline or the 988 National Suicide Hotline.

“90 cents of every dollar goes right to our mission, which stays right here in the community,” she says.

Broomfield adds, if none of the costumes they have out suit anyone’s fancy, people can buy clothing items for a DIY costume. She adds that they are becoming a popular trend so far this year.