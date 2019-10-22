What blue and teal pumpkins mean for trick-or-treaters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is fast approaching and as houses stock up on candy and jack-o’-lanterns, some parents are purposefully getting blue or teal colored pumpkins.

Across social media, several posts have gained a lot of attention promoting different colors to mean certain things to trick-or-treaters, or to people handing out candy.

Children with blue buckets, are children who have autism and may not be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

The idea isn’t new this year, but it took off when a mother, Omairis Taylor posted on Facebook that she was going to try it out with her 3-year-old non-verbal child after last year having to explain to every house that he wasn’t going to be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

My son is 3 years old and has autism. He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order… Posted by Omairis Taylor on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Taylor encouraged people who saw her child or any others with a blue bucket to take notice that the child has autism and they may not be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

“I have made this post public in hopes you will share and get the blue bucket message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween.” Taylor’s post currently has 39,000 likes and 152 shares on Facebook.

Last year, Autism Speaks posted on Facebook encouraging people to use the blue bucket system and shared Alicia Plumer’s story.

Plumer’s son is 21-years-old, has autism and loves Halloween.

“These precious people are not too big to trick-or-treat.” Plumer wrote in the post.

"Trick or Treat….the BLUE BUCKET…if you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick or treat this… Posted by Autism Speaks on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

The post was shared over 19,000 times and accumulated more than 1,000 comments from parents sharing similar stories.

Along with blue pumpkins, trick-or-treaters may see teal pumpkins outside of homes in neighborhoods which means there are non-food treats available for children who have allergies.

As Halloween approaches, consider adding non-food treats, like toys and stickers, to what you’ll be giving… Posted by Food Allergy Research & Education on Sunday, October 6, 2019

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by Food and Allergy Research and Education.

According to the website, putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have treats to give out other than food, like glow sticks, small toys, bubbles or crayons.

With these changes, the goal is to make Halloween a little bit easier for those who have to take extra steps in the trick-or-treating process.