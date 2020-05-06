Mother’s Day is coming; here’s a shopping guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Most of us are trying to avoid last-minute shopping, but with the closure of many stores, it can be tough to find the right gift.

Maybe mom can’t get to her favorite store or restaurant at the moment, but when she can, she’ll be happy to use that gift card you got her for mother’s day. Plus, you’ll be helping one of her favorite local businesses in the short term.

What holiday would be complete without a celebratory drink? Check to see if your favorite brewery, winery, or distillery is doing pickup, or delivery.

Finally, we all know flowers make any spring holiday special. Local florists may be offering bouquet specials, or pickup.

But if you looking for something specific, we’ve put together a little guide to help.

Is there another you’d like us to add? Email dgross@wroctv.com.

They’re teamed up with a local cheesecake shop and bakery to offer a bourbon cream treat. Available for pickup.

The bakery is offering a fun and floral carrot cake for mom. Available for pickup.

The chocolatier is offering their “Classic Collection.”

This company is offering special leather goods.

Another business team-up. Ordering a brunch also gets you a special bouquet.