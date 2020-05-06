Mother’s Day is coming; here’s a shopping guide

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Mother’s Day is coming; here’s a shopping guide

Guides

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Most of us are trying to avoid last-minute shopping, but with the closure of many stores, it can be tough to find the right gift.

Maybe mom can’t get to her favorite store or restaurant at the moment, but when she can, she’ll be happy to use that gift card you got her for mother’s day. Plus, you’ll be helping one of  her favorite local businesses in the short term.

What holiday would be complete without a celebratory drink? Check to see if your favorite brewery, winery, or distillery is doing pickup, or delivery.

Finally, we all know flowers make any spring holiday special. Local florists may be offering bouquet specials, or pickup.

But if you looking for something specific, we’ve put together a little guide to help.

Is there another you’d like us to add? Email dgross@wroctv.com.

Black Button Distilling

They’re teamed up with a local cheesecake shop and bakery to offer a bourbon cream treat. Available for pickup.

Cheesy Eddie’s Bakery

The bakery is offering a fun and floral carrot cake for mom. Available for pickup.

Hedonist Artisan Chocolate

The chocolatier is offering their “Classic Collection.”

TB Creations

This company is offering special leather goods.

Stacy K Floral and Simply Crepes

Another business team-up. Ordering a brunch also gets you a special bouquet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss