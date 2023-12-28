ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking to venture out in Rochester’s incredible music community come 2024?

We have put together a list of some of the must-see original music acts featured in our music series, Songs from Studio B.

It’s nearly impossible to pick just 5 of the 50 acts we’ve featured on the series, but we have struck a balance between “big names” and “hidden gems” and a mix of genres.

If you love country, outlaw country, and classic rock, you’ll love Public Water Supply.

They burst onto the Rochester music scene in 2022 with a patented blend of raucous country music and occasionally saucy lyrics.

Out front is Iggy Marino, an electric entertainer and talented singer who is a star in the making. The band backs him up in full-force, with an iron-clad group of university-trained musicians who don’t skimp out on talent for fun.

They often perform with singers Adrianna Noone and Tanner Kartes as well.

If you love Steely Dan, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, and classic rock, you’ll love JUDAH.

JUDAH was formed at ROC Star Academy and was coached by Rochester rock music legend Elvio Fernandes. A spokesperson for the Academy says JUDAH is a true success story for the program.

This group of young musicians — all of whom were still teenagers during their Songs set — are a marvel. With rockin’ originals, they wow with their maturity with incredible licks, and high-energy sets.

Anthony Blood, who leads the group, is another growing star in the Rochester area. Local music is in good hands with these cats.

If you love Tracy Chapman, Joy Oladokun, and Regina Spektor, you’ll love Cammy Enaharo.

Cammy has earned her reputation as one of the area’s most beloved singer-songwriters many times over. Armed with her baritone ukulele, Cammy sings personal songs with impeccable sincerity.

She has had a number of different backing bands over the years, but she frequently performs solo, or like in this Songs set, with Jared Tinkham playing acoustic guitar.

If you love Marcia Ball, the Andrews Sisters, the great American Songbook, and swing, you’ll love the Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters.

Fronted by Marilla Gonzalez, Grace and Lizzie Lipker, this group has captivated audiences across the Greater Rochester Area with exceptional vocal harmony, and swingin’ blues tunes. They have become one of the area’s most in-demand local acts.

They present a variety of originals from Rick Hoyt, guitarist of the Cool Club, and from other bandmembers and standards.

If you’re not a jazz lover before CCLS, you will be after.

“My daddy could have named me something shorter, but he didn’t.”

If you love the blues, ragtime, and anything else Americana, you’ll dig Raed. He has a signature style of finger-picking Piedmont blues, with a trademarked smoky howling voice.

Raed is a hidden gem, but is coming to the forefront of our community, going from busking to regular gigs at Lovin Cup, and at The Spirit Room with The State Street Stompers.

Select venues

News 8 has also put together a list a select list of Rochester/Monroe County venues for you to check out, regardless of genre:

Rochester:

Three Heads Brewing Known for local Americana, original music, one-off special shows

The Bug Jar Known for rock, alternative rock metal, touring destination

Lux Known for raucous rock, retro rock, touring acts

Record Archive Known for the monthly happy hour, all genres

The Little Theatre Cafe Known for Americana, jazz, intimate shows



Fairport:

Fairport B Side Known for rock, singer-songwriters

Iron Smoke Distilling Known for rock, special events

Faircraft Brauhaus Known for jazz, acoustic instrumental music



Buntsy’s (Webster)

Fanatics Pub (Lima)