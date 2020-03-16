Food delivery guide during COVID-19

Want to add this list? Email us at newsroom@wroctv.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that New York — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — will undergo measures to combat COVID-19.

Those states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th.

Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.

We’ve put together this ever-growing and changing guide to help you see what’s open: