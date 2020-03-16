Food delivery guide during COVID-19

Want to add this list? Email us at newsroom@wroctv.com
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that New York — along with New Jersey and Connecticut — will undergo measures to combat COVID-19.
Those states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th.
Restaurants are limited to take out only. Uber Eats also announced it will offer free deliveries and promote independent restaurants.
We’ve put together this ever-growing and changing guide to help you see what’s open:
- Antonetta’s Restaurant, offering take out from the full menu, featuring specials from The Meatball Truck. 1160 Jay Street, Rochester, New York, 14611. Call at 585-328-1830.
- Cafe Sasso, offering take out. 739 Park Avenue, Rochester New York, 14607. Call at 585-697-0235
- Chester Cab Pizza, offering take out and delivery. 707 Park Ave, Rochester, New York 14607. Call at 585-244-8211, or order online. Will also deliver and pick up beer.
- Lovin’ Cup, Offering takeout and delivery, Monday-Friday, 11am-6pm. Call at 585-292-9940, or order on GrubHub. 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623.
- Salvatore’s is offering “Touchless Delivery” at all locations, which you can find here. They simply ask for the option online or over the phone.