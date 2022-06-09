ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On your daily commute to work or out running errands, you may have noticed state and city-sponsored road work picking up again. The New York Department of Transportation will have dozens of projects underway through October.

The warm weather is here to stay for a while and that means road construction is in full swing. So, the New York State Department of Transportation wants drivers to know when to expect delays and what safety measures they need to take when traveling through a work zone.

With another Western New York style Winter behind us, contractors with the state department of transportation need to catch up on repairs from snow and ice storm damage.

“We see potholes form and that’s usually our first order of business it to getting out and trying to fill in and patch as many of those as possible,” NY DOT Public Information Officer Joe Leathersich said. “The winter is harsh on the roadways, so we do our best to try to remedy any of the issues that came up during the winter once the weather breaks.”

Throughout Monroe and all neighboring counties, DOT has five major projects going on. Drivers should expect delays on Route 531 between 259 and I-490. Also, on 590 between Blossom Rd. and 104, plus the 490 interchanges. The other major project is being done on 390 between exits 10-12.

“Which is the continuation of the project that began last year in the northbound lanes between exits 10-12,” Leathersich continued. “And this year it’s continuing in the southbound direction. 390 and Lexington we’re doing some bridge work up there in Gates and Greece.”

During this time, the Department of Transportation will be working closely with State Police to patrol work zones where fines for reckless driving or speeding can double. Drivers are urged to use extra caution to allow workers to stay safe.

“We really encourage folks to stay off their phones, pay attention, slow down, move over when they can,” Leathersich added. “These are all things that keep our crews safe, motorists safe, but it also ensures a successful project.”

And for the latest updates on all the highway projects happening across the Greater Rochester Area, NY DOT posts all that on their website. For a full list of highway projects click here.

Despite the suspension of the state and local gas tax, DOT says no projects will be put on hold or lose funding. But can plan for future projects thanks to the infrastructure package signed by the Biden administration.