ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Fire Department announced they will be doing free car seat checks on Friday.

Members of the Victor Fire Dept. are holding the checks to ensure that local children are safe while they are traveling on the roads. They will be working with certified child passenger safety technicians to teach parents and guardians how to install the appropriate seat for their child.

Additionally, first responders have been working towards their certifications to become Child Passenger Safety Technicians. The course teaches police, EMTs, and firefighters what it takes to inspect car seats.

“We work with moms and dads that have children that are under two years old or parents that are expecting so that we can teach them about a variety of health education topics regarding baby safety and pregnancy safety,” said Chelsea Pankratz of the Livingston County Department of Health.

The free car seat checks will be held Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. If parents and guardians cannot attend the event, they can make an appointment with a local fitting station.