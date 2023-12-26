ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Toll prices on the New York State Thruway will increase starting next week, according to the State Thruway Authority.

Starting January 1, 2024, toll prices will increase by 5% — from Geneva to Rochester, the toll prices will go from $1.07 in 2023 to $1.12 at the start of the new year. This is the first toll price adjustment in 14 years.

The increases don’t stop there. Another increase is scheduled to happen on January 1, 2027. From Geneva to Rochester, this will increase to $1.17.

Base E-ZPass rates will go from 4.5 cents per mile to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027. For non-E-ZPass holders or Tolls By Mail, rates will increase to 8.6 cents per mile by 2027.