PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the bridge carrying State Route 96 over the Erie Canal in Pittsford will be closed to traffic on June 1.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic to facilitate an ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will be closed for construction for 12 weeks if weather permits.

Officials advise motorists and pedestrians to utilize these detours:

Northbound traffic should utilize State Route 31, Interstate 490, and State Route 31F.

Southbound traffic should utilize French Road and State Route 31.

Pedestrians should utilize State Route 31 and Schoen Place.

Additionally, the Canalway Trail will remain open throughout the project.

Officials remind motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and that convictions of two or more speeding violations could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.