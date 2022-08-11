ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that over $23 million will go towards a zero-emission, fuel cell bus program for Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA).

Senator Schumer explained that the funding comes from the Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program — described as a competitive grant — for which RGRTA was selected as the recipient.

“This funding will create a state-of-the-art operational hub for RGRTA’s paratransit service and its hundreds of employees that will help streamline service, make sure buses are on time, and now provide riders with a new hydrogen-powered bus ride that will help the environment at every stop along the way,” Senator Schumer said.

Specifically, RGRTA will receive $16 million for the creation of a new RTS facility and over $7 million for the bus program. Officials said this will upgrade RTS’s infrastructure and improve scheduling, maintenance, storage, and assessments for transportation needs.

“These investments accelerate our ability to provide new mobility options and zero-emission technologies that will make it possible for RGRTA to improve access to important destinations, protect the environment, and continue being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Bill Carpenter, CEO of RGRTA.

City and state officials said that RGRTA is one of five transit systems in the state to be working towards having a zero-emission bus fleet.