ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney announced Wednesday he will ride the #21 “Dewey Line” bus from the RTS Transit Center that evening to a roundtable discussion on public transportation.

Senator Cooney said he plans to talk with passengers about their experiences with local public transportation.

Officials said the public discussion will be at the Edgerton Recreation Center and he will join officials of RTS, Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and ReConnect Rochester to discuss the challenges of making reliable transportation more accessible.

Senator Cooney currently serves on the New York State Senate’s Transportation Committee.