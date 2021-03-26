RTS calls for increased funding in New York State budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Regional Transit Service is calling for increased funding for public transit in the state budget, which is due April 1.

RTS joins all of New York`s transit systems in asking for a 10 percent funding increase over the latest enacted budget. This is consistent with the request from the transit systems for a 50 percent increase in funding over 5 years.

Assemblymember Jennifer Lunsford from the Rochester area says upstate transit systems need to be treated with as much urgency as systems like the MTA in New York City.

“For too long, the enormous needs of the MTA have really overshadowed upstate transit systems in the budget process,” Lunsford said. “I’m really proud here to stand here to fight with my colleagues to ensure much needed funding comes here to Rochester.”

RTS received federal funding to maintain service during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say as more people are vaccinated and more businesses resume normal operation, it will be hard to keep up operations without additional funding from the state budget.