ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting next year, RTS will be implementing new changes to some of its routes.

According to RTS, the changes primarily affect Route 14 Marketplace. These changes include re-routing to the new T-Mobile call center on Clay Road in Henrietta and moving bus stops towards Marketplace Mall’s East entrance, closer to the UR Medicine facility.

Officials with RTS said these changes aim at providing residents who ride the bus easier access to job sites in Monroe County.

“RTS customers ride with us for a variety of reasons and to reach a variety of destinations, but they consistently tell us that the primary reason they ride with us is to get to work,” said Miguel Velázquez, the CEO of RTS. “RTS has a long history of working with local employers and lawmakers to find ways to make it easier for people to find and keep their jobs.

Although this is the primary change, there are also more minor changes which can be viewed on its website. These changes are expected to begin January 1, 2024.