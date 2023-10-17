ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) cited 312 people over the summer for attempting to use fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages under the age of 21. Per the DMV, a total of 389 fake licenses were seized.

Fake licenses have been taken at concerts, restaurants, and other events. Last year, the DMV cited over 550 people.

“We are glad to say that this annual enforcement drive is having an impact, as concertgoers are increasingly aware that DMV investigators are present to keep people safe from underage drinking and potentially driving,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “There are so many great venues across New York State to see live music, and we want everyone to enjoy them responsibly.”

“All New Yorkers deserve to return from summer knowing that their children are back to school safely and that our roads and highways are as safe as possible for their daily commutes,” said Lily Fan, State Liquor Authority Chair. “The State Liquor Authority is proud to join our partners at the DMV to announce a decrease in finding of fake ID use at venues across the state. This is an encouraging outcome. Ensuring that alcohol stays out of the hands of our underage youth is our mission and requires constant collaborative effort between the state, local law enforcement, and our licensed retailers. We continue to focus our enforcement efforts to avoid future sales to minor and encourage retailers to use available technology for protect themselves and the public’s safety.”