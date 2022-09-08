ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In light of California being the first state to ban the selling of gas vehicles by 2035, and New York State’s similar goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold to be zero emission by 2035, this could potentially have a major impact on the automotive industry going forward.

As New York State continues to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is playing a huge role in trying to meet the state’s goal of reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

“Transportation accounts for more than a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the state so it’s a big undertaking,” Adam Ruder, Assistant Director for Clean Transportation at NYSERDA said. “We are trying to promote electric vehicles and other low carbon transportation solutions including public transit…”

Some of the state’s incentives include the Drive Clean Rebate and the Truck Voucher incentive program, among others that are in place to help promote charging stations and reduce barriers for people driving electric cars; hoping to make it more accessible and affordable.

“We try to make it as easy as possible. We work very closely with car dealerships. Our rebates for electric cars run through the dealerships so that the dealers can take the rebate money off of the purchase price of the vehicle upfront. You don’t have to wait at all,” Adam says.

Despite hitting the highest mark so far with 7% of all car purchases in the state being electric, the President of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association Brad McAreavy says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“Those dealers are going to play a very active role in getting the electric vehicle movement out into the market,” said McAreavy. “There’s a lot of training going on and there’s a lot of work to be done to get their facilities properly structured from an electric power source standpoint.”

Over the next several years it’s likely there will be a rapid spike in EV sales as local car dealerships become responsible for selling and servicing electric vehicles as they’re put out into the market.

Some of the efforts for electrifying vehicles can be found in a local school district right here in the Greater Rochester area where the school is home to the first two electric school buses in the state.

NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.