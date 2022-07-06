RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Museum of Transportation announced they are commemorating the start of Riverton — a planned community in New York — with trolley rides on Sunday, July 17.

According to museum officials, Riverton was a planned community that was a self-governing community with housing, commerce, and green space.

This was one of many proposals supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but the development fell into bankruptcy due to economic issues.

Officials explained that the community included trolley cars that would circulate through the town, but developers couldn’t find any authentic cars. However, in June 1972, some trolley cars were brought to Rochester from a Pennsylvania museum.

Officials said the museum now contains trolley cars, a locomotive, the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and other vehicles on display. The museum will host a two-mile round-trip trolley ride that, officials say, recreates the interurban trolley era.

Officials said that no reservations are needed and more information can be found here.