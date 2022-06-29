HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — On the roads, you’ll notice more motorcycles out with the warm weather, but unfortunately, there’s been an increase in fatalities, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, there was a fatality in Chili. It was a heavy scene for first responders and residents, in the area of Westside Drive and Buffalo Road around 4 p.m.

“It’s difficult for everyone, deputies handling the scene, fire personnel, police, the medical examiner, most importantly going to be difficult for family and friends,” said Brendan Hurley, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Over in Rochester on Monday, officers responded to a motorcycle accident on Merchants Road. This was much less severe, and while the driver will be okay, it won’t always be the case.

“I’ve had a few customers I’ve lost to motor crashes,” said James McDaniel, General Manager of Roc On Harley Davidson.

McDaniel has also been in a motorcycle crash himself. He said the amount of accidents and fatalities has definitely increased, in the past few years.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 2021 saw an increase of 9% compared to the year before and 2019 saw the highest number of fatalities since 1975.

“The sales have also been higher,” said McDaniel. “With the price of gas up, so we’re seeing a lot of people buying motorcycles.”

Oftentimes, he said, people go to his shop to buy a bike but aren’t fully aware of what they’re getting into.

“We ask them many times, ‘you’ve ridden before?’ They say, ‘no I’ve learned on YouTube.”

Here are some of the rules to keep roads safe this summer:

For motorcyclists:

Sign up for a professional course before riding the first time.

Wear a helmet, glasses and leather jacket.

Always be on the lookout for driveways, deer, and other cars.

For drivers:

Check mirrors and blind spots, always.

Signal before turning.

Increase the distance between you and the motorcycle.

Whether you’re driving a car, a motorcycle, or perhaps you’re a pedestrian; situational awareness is something we all can work on.

McDaniel said Monroe Community College offers a motorcycle safety course while the DMV’s website lists rules for motorcyclists on the road.

Police haven’t released the age, gender, or name of the motorcyclist who died on Tuesday and deputies are asking anyone who was in the area with information to call 911.