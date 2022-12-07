ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the completion of a rehabilitation project on Interstate 390 between Monroe and Livingston counties.

The $35 million project rehabilitated a 21-mile stretch of the highway in order to ease travel and enhance mobility for those traveling through the Finger Lakes Region. The Department of Transportation emphasized the importance of improving Interstate 390 as it’s a key route for travel — for residents and for businesses.

“Governor Kathy Hochul knows better than anyone how important Upstate New York’s roadways are to the well-being of its residents, small businesses, and the regional economy,” said NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “That is why NYSDOT is so proud to have delivered this project, which will help ensure smooth travel along a key roadway in the Finger Lakes Region for many years to come and strengthen the connections that link our communities together and allow them to prosper.”

Department officials listed some other additions from the project, including:

New sidewalks, traffic lights, and pedestrian signals on-ramps at the interchanges with State Route 5 and 20.

Redoing the landscaping of 18 acres to include new plants and to support pollinating insects.

The planting of over 3,000 willow trees as a snow fence to keep the roads clear.

NYSDOT said that there is still minor work to be done in the upcoming weeks.