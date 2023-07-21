ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a $29 million investment into New York’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Across the state, sales of electric vehicles are up more than 50% in 2023 compared to last year. According to Evaluate NY, there are over 7,300 electric vehicles on Monroe County’s roadways. In New York, there are almost 156,000.

Adam Ruder, the assistant director of clean transportation at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, says that these cars not only let the driver lower their carbon footprint, but it also reduces emissions in the communities they pass through — making the air cleaner for all while helping to fight climate change.

“It brings money into the economy, new building projects, and supporting the trades and there’s a number of companies that are New York-based that are not only manufacturing but also installing charging stations,” said Ruder.

The increase in the number of electric vehicles calls for more charging stations. According to Gov. Hochul, $29M will go towards that.

“Gov Hochul is really out there leading the way on EVs and EV charging, both through the charging side and also through our incentives through EVs,” Ruder said. “People can get up to $2000 off of the price of an electric vehicle.”

Ruder said that the plan is to get to 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by the year 2035.