ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece DMV will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24 at the Greece Ridge Mall.

Monroe County Clerk, Jamie Romeo said that the Greece DMV staying open on Black Friday gives residents the opportunity to take or submit their eye exams.

According to Romeo’s office, Monroe County has around 2000 residents who are at risk of having their license suspended for overdue vision exams if they are not submitted by November 26.

“I am concerned by the significant number of our friends and neighbors who are at risk of having their license suspended. Communications have been sent from the State DMV and County Clerk’s Office, and I implore everyone who recently received a letter to take action,” said Romeo.

Monroe County residents can also go to a provider from the DMV Vision Registry to complete an eye exam, which is directly reported to the state without a DMV trip.

If a driver’s license is suspended due to the vision test deferment, the DMV has stated that

they will reinstate it five days following the submission of a successful eye exam.

More information can be found here.

