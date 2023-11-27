ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York and across the United States continue to drop after the Thanksgiving holiday.

A new report from AAA says that the national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped by six cents to $3.25 and the New York State average dropped four cents to $3.57.

In addition, the national average price of diesel dropped five cents to $4.23, and statewide dropped three cents to $4.60.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” said head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

Gas prices the previous week were at $3.31 across the US and $3.61 in New York, even with 49.1 million driving at least 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

AAA reports the following average prices in Western and Central New York: