ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices are continuing to decrease across the nation, but at a slower pace, according to the latest report from AAA.

Across the US, the national average price for a gallon of gas only decreased by one penny. The current average price is $3.41, AAA said.

The average gas price in New York has decreased a bit more compared to across the nation — according to the report, the average has decreased by three cents since last week. However, throughout Western and Central New York, gas prices have decreased by less than a nickel:

Batavia: $3.37 (Two cent decrease from last week)

Buffalo: $3.40 (One cent decrease from last week)

Elmira: $3.42 (Two cent decrease from last week)

Ithaca: $3.49 (Three cent decrease from last week)

Rochester: $3.46 (One cent decrease from last week)

Rome: $3.51 (Four cent decrease from last week)

Syracuse: $3.46 (One cent decrease from last week)

Watertown: $3.48 (Three cent decrease from last week)

The report also says that diesel prices are falling faster than gas prices — according to AAA, the national average price is $4.49, a six-cent decrease from last week. In New York, the average is $5.13, another six-cent decrease.

Why the slight decrease? According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand for gas has slightly decreased as total gas stocks increased. AAA says that if demand for gas continues to remain low, motorists should expect to see an increase in gas prices.