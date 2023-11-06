ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York and the United States have dropped again due to lower oil prices and demand, according to the latest report from AAA.

AAA says that the national average for a gallon of gas dropped seven cents from last week to $3.42m while New York’s average dropped four cents to $3.70. Diesel prices also dropped nationally seven cents to $4.40 and statewide one cent to $5.89.

In total, from the last two weeks, the national average price has dropped 13 cents in total and the price for oil dropped between $82 to $86 per barrel. The reasons for this, as listed by AAA, are flat demand and lower costs for oil. Experts warn that prices may be affected soon by global events,

AAA Western and Central New York notes the following averages in these areas: