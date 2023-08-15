ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents, family members, and caregivers will be able to get free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians this month in Wayne, Yates, and Orleans counties.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says the trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be installed and used the right way every time.

The upcoming scheduled events will take place Wednesday, August 16, in Palmyra, Saturday, August 19, in Penn Yan, and Saturday, August 26, in Albion.

Palmyra

When: Wednesday, August 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Fairgrounds, 300 West Jackson Street, Palmyra

Penn Yan

When: Saturday, August 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance, 205 North Avenue, Penn Yan

Albion

When: Saturday, August 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds, 12690 NY-31, Albion

If you are interested but unable to make it to one of the planned car seat checks, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.