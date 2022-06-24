ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport announced Friday that there will be a temporary traffic pattern shift while construction of a roundabout on Airport Road begins.

Officials said passengers should expect lane reductions upon entering the airport campus from Brooks Avenue and will traverse a temporary road that will be constructed north of the work zone.

Officials said the objective of the project is to provide a route from Airport Rd. to the Smart Phone Lot while improving traffic flow and safety through the intersection of Airport Way and Airport Rd. They note that traffic flow reviews indicate that vehicle speeds from Airport Road’s “jug handle” are difficult to judge from the intersection of Airport Way.

The Upper-Level Departures and Lower Level Arrivals roadways will remain open for drop-off and pick-up during construction and all parking lots will remain open and accessible to the public — with the exception of the Smart Phone Lot, which will remain closed during the construction while the old Smart Phone Lot will re-open.

Officials said that road detour signs will be posted to direct vehicles through the construction zone.