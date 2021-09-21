Floshare: Car-share program in Rochester promotes eco-friendly transportation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new car-sharing program in Rochester is offering residents an affordable and eco-friendly alternative means to transportation.

Flower City Car Share, of Floshare for short, now has four 100% electronic vehicles available to be rented: Two stationed at the Rochester Public Market and two more at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Prices start at $5 per hour, or $40 per day, and according to the Floshare website, drivers licenses from all 50 states are accepted.

According to Floshare, the car-sharing process is simple: