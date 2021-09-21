Floshare: Car-share program in Rochester promotes eco-friendly transportation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new car-sharing program in Rochester is offering residents an affordable and eco-friendly alternative means to transportation.
Flower City Car Share, of Floshare for short, now has four 100% electronic vehicles available to be rented: Two stationed at the Rochester Public Market and two more at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Prices start at $5 per hour, or $40 per day, and according to the Floshare website, drivers licenses from all 50 states are accepted.
According to Floshare, the car-sharing process is simple:
- Reserve: Reserve Floshare in advance on the mobile app or website
- Pick Up: To pick up Floshare and hit the road, open the Floshare app and unlock the vehicle
- Drive: Unplug the vehicle from the charging station and begin your trip! You can lock and unlock the vehicle with your smartphone or smartcard throughout your trip. Enjoy the drive!
- Drop: Return the car to the station where you began your journey. Use the EV Connect card to swipe at the charging station and then plug the car into the charger and end your trip with the app!