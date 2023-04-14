ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that over $8.3 million will be given to 70 municipalities to install electric vehicle charging stations.

131 awards totaling $8.38 million come from the Department of Energy Conversation’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program. Hochul said that over 1,300 charging stations will be built over the next five years.

The Finger Lakes region is receiving over $1 million for these installations. New York State released a breakdown of what will be installed in the various municipalities in the region. The Town of Chili will be seeing the most installations, with 20 charging ports being installed:

Village of Medina — Two DCFC pedestals

Village of Clyde — Four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Chili — 20 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Seneca Falls — 12 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Irondequoit —14 Level 2 charging ports

Town of Brighton — Eight Level 2 charging ports

Village of Sodus Point — 16 Level 2 charging ports

Village of Sodus — Eight Level 2 charging ports

Town of Ogden — Eight Level 2 charging ports

Town of East Bloomfield — Eight Level 2 charging ports

City of Canandaigua — Six Level 2 charging ports

Town of Lodi — Eight Level 2 charging ports

Town of Macedon — Four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Richmond — Four Level 2 charging ports

Wyoming County — Four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Lima — Four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Pittsford — Two Level 2 charging ports

Village of Albion — Two Level 2 charging ports

The goal of New York State and the DEC is to make all cars, trucks, and SUVs to be zero-emission by the year 2035.

According to Hochul, transportation is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the state and the charging stations will help meet the reduction requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Thanks to initiatives like the Municipal Zero-Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure grants, communities across New York State are taking bold action to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis,” Hochul said. “We will continue to invest in clean energy to improve the health and quality of life of New Yorkers and ensure a safe and sustainable future.”

In addition, the DEC says that over 42% of the grant funding will go towards projects in underserved communities.