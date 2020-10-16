Prude Death Investigation

Fairport lift bridge construction delayed, reopening now expected in February 2021

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Supply chain delays will cause the Fairport lift bridge to remain closed for the next few months.

Construction was supposed to be complete by next month, but now it’s on schedule to reopen in February 2021.

A statement from New York State Department of Transportation officials Friday said:

“The Route 250 (Main Street) Lift Bridge was initially expected to re-open to traffic this November, but is facing construction delays due to supply chain issues. We now expect the bridge will re-open to traffic as early as February 2021. We will continue to communicate with the Village on our progress and will provide any further schedule updates to the community as needed.”

