ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Transportation is working on clearing trees along Broadway Street near Interstate 490.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the project is part of a tree and vegetation management effort to address trees that are either dying or intrusive in the area.

Officials said the clearings of these trees will improve their maintenance team’s ability to address issues in the area, such as fence repairs, mowing, and litter removal.

The clearing will continue along I-490 between I-590 and the Genesee River.

The Department of Transportation stated:

“This work is part of a corridor-wide tree and vegetation management effort to address potentially intrusive and dying trees, which in turn increases the ability of our maintenance forces to better address operational and safety needs such as fence repair, mowing and litter removal. The work is just a portion of our crews’ routine vegetation management duties, which will continue along I-490 between I-590 and the Genesee River.”

