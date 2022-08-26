ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For Rochester nonprofit R Community Bikes, their mission is to repair donated bikes to give away. Right now, they’re seeking both bikes and volunteers to help them move forward.

Before the pandemic, R Community Bikes had a surplus of bikes to repair and give to those in need. Since then, things have changed and now they’re in need. But, they haven’t let any obstacles stop them from continuing operations.

Inside a warehouse on Hudson Avenue, volunteers work to repair thousands of recycled bikes to give back to the community. For many of the recipients, it’s their only means of transportation.

Over the last few years, the nonprofit pedaled on. However, in the process, donations and volunteerism have decreased.

“We’re losing some of our donations to the fact that people are riding. People are enjoying it. The price of gasoline is high. It’s a health-conscious thing,” said operations manager Steven Sparer, “The way this place works is with volunteers and parts. But, we need volunteers. We need feet on the ground.”

Phil Hurwitz is one of those volunteers. It all started when he dropped off a bike for donation in 2019.

“For a large group of folks, bikes are their transportation. It’s how they get around. Without it, they’re stuck. We’re definitely meeting a critical need in the community,” said Hurwitz.

In nearly 15 years, the group has given away more than 30,000 bikes to get people to where they need to go. But, they need more hands on deck.

“It’s really improving our lives and people’s lives through bikes, so that’s what we do. We improve people’s lives through bikes,” said Sparer.

For more information on ways to donate bikes or to volunteer to repair them, visit the nonprofit’s website.