Average gas prices in US, NY jump up again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average prices of gas keep moving upward.
- U.S. average: $3.33/gallon (up six cents)
- NYS average: $3.43/gallon (up eight cents)
One year ago, the U.S. average was $2.17, while New York’s was $2.25.
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.38 (up five cents from last week)
- Buffalo – $3.36 (up five cents from last week)
- Ithaca – $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)
- Rochester – $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)
- Rome – $3.44 (up eight cents from last week)
- Syracuse – $3.39 (up six cents from last week)
- Watertown – $3.42 (up eight cents since last week)
“High crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices,” AAA says. “As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
