ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from AAA warn that the “100 Deadliest Days” begins on Memorial Day.

The “100 Deadliest Days” is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day that, statistically, has the highest rate of fatalities for teenagers driving.

“Nationwide 7,124 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2020,” said AAA Emergency Road Service Manager Mark Mika. “That’s more than 7 people a day each summer and nearly half of those killed in teen driver crashes for the entire rest of the year. “

Police ask that drivers reduce their speed, wear their seatbelts, not be distracted by their phones while driving, and not to get behind the wheel of a car when drinking.