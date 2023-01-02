ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the surge in fuel prices in 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the fuel tax suspension would provide relief for New Yorkers on June 1. As of Saturday, December 31, that suspension had now come to an end.

The fuel tax suspension provided a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide on motor fuel, state sales tax, and metropolitan commuter sales tax. AAA Communications specialist Mark Gruba shares what the end of the suspension will mean for consumers.

“As we enter the new year, it’s the worst news for drivers,” Gruba said. “We’re going to be paying more at the pump. Regardless of what the price of fuel is to refine the fuel. We’re going to be seeing an increase in taxes, not just here in Monroe County but across New York State as well.”

Gruba said that when the gas tax was imposed back in June, we were paying $4.89 a gallon. Now we’re paying about $3.48 a gallon so we’re paying a lot less than we were back then, but we will still feel the effect of the taxes again.

He says you can save on fuel costs by mapping out your routes, avoiding travel at peak times, checking your tire pressure, and removing bulky items from your car. This will give you better fuel mileage and help to stretch gas dollars a little more.