ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York State are remaining steady a week ahead of the Fourth of July.

According to a report from AAA, gas prices across the nation have gone down by a penny as the New York State’s average price for a gallon of gas remains steady at $3.69.

“While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks.”

Despite these numbers, AAA says that demand for gas may increase this week as the Fourth of July is coming up, which may lead to an increase in domestic travel. According to AAA, around 51 million people are expected to be traveling.

Paula Twidale, the Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, they have never projected travel numbers this high before.

“What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” said Twidale. “Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

The report also says that both the state and nation’s diesel prices have gone down from a year ago — in New York, the average price is $4.43 and the nation’s price is $3.88.

AAa of Western and Central New York reports the following gas price averages for the week: